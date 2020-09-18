Experience St. Regis San Francisco’s Signature Rituals from Home

The St. Regis San Francisco, the city’s premier address for luxury accommodations, gracious service and timeless elegance, is sharing tips on how to create two of its celebrated and longstanding daily rituals – the Afternoon Tea Ritual and the Evening Ritual – at home while guests wait for a return to travel and a visit to the property.

“Rituals are an integral part of the property and the St. Regis brand,” said Jacqueline Volkart, general manager of The St. Regis San Francisco. “They are steeped in tradition and experiencing them in person feels magical. We hope these tips bring a little of that charm home to our guests during a time when many cannot travel. We hope it inspires our guests to return to the Best Address as soon as restrictions are lifted.”

The Afternoon Tea Ritual, also known as the Art of Tea, is typically offered in the Lobby Lounge by reservation only. The St. Regis San Francisco’s modern interpretation of the timeless experience includes delectable, seasonal bites crafted by Chef Joseph Tiano using locally sourced ingredients. Served on an elegant tower, the fare is paired with aromatic teas from around the world.

“Our afternoon tea experience is perfect for those needing a break during the workday or wish to celebrate during the weekend” said Volkart. “It’s a rejuvenating, calming ritual.”

Chef Tiano recommends pairing Orange Rooibos tea with Maple Glazed Pumpkin Pecan Bread (recipe below). Prior to serving, the host should set out accoutrements including cloth napkins, tray, silver spoons, and fine china teacups. Tea and bread should be served with sweeteners and milk.

Maple Glazed Pumpkin Pecan Bread

1-1/2 cup powdered sugar

1-1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

8 oz pumpkin puree

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/2 cup pecans chopped

Method

Preheat oven to 300° F. Grease and flour muffin tins with pan spray.

Combine the sugar, eggs and oil in a large bowl. Combine well with a whisk or electric mixer. Stir in pumpkin puree. Combine flour and spices and gradually add to the pumpkin mix. Add the chopped pecans. Spoon the mixture halfway up the mold. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until a wooden pick comes out clean and let cool. Plate the bread on a rack and spoon maple glaze over the top.

Maple Glaze

1-1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

Sift the powdered sugar into a bowl to ensure no lumps. Mix in the remainder of ingredients.

The Evening Ritual, also known as the Champagne Sabering, dates back to the early 20th century when Mrs. Astor, the matriarch of the St. Regis brand, gathered friends and family for a Champagne toast to mark the transition from day to evening.

“The Champagne Sabering is the perfect way to celebrate the end of a long workday,” said Volkart. “It is traditionally performed at sunset.”

While The St. Regis San Francisco uses a saber to perform the ritual, any sharp knife will work. Champagne or an alternative should be chilled 24 hours prior to the ceremony to lower pressure and vibration. In preparation, candles should be lit and soft music played. Begin the ritual by showcasing the Champagne in an ice bucket and on a cart that includes a saber and glassware. Hold the bottle neck at a 20-degree angle with the sword cast down on the neck of the bottle. Carefully pointing the bottle up, slide the blade of the saber along the body of the bottle toward the neck. The force of the blade as it hits the tip of the bottle’s neck will break the glass. Once the bottle has been sabered, allow a small flow of champagne to wash away any loose shards of glass that may have adhered to the neck. Check the first glass of champagne for any stray shards.

Chef Tiano recommends pairing the Champagne with Blinis & Caviar. His caviar recommendations include American Paddlefish, American Hackleback Sturgeon, Red Salmon Eggs or Osetra. Chef Tiano’s special Blini recipe follows below. Recommended accompaniments include crème fraiche or sour cream and chives.

Buckwheat Blini

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup buckwheat flour

1 egg (separated)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon instant yeast

1 cup warm milk

2 tablespoons butter

Method

In a large bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, buckwheat flour, salt and yeast. Mix well and pour in milk. Mix until smooth, cover the bowl and let the batter rise until doubled (around one hour). Stir cooled melted butter and egg yolk into the batter. In a separate bowl, whip the egg white to a stiff peak and fold into the batter. Cover and let stand for 20 minutes. In a medium nonstick pan on medium heat, drop the batter in quarter-size drops and cook for one minute. Turn and cook for 30 seconds. Remove and continue with the remainder of batter, keep on a plate with a cover.

“We very much look forward to welcoming our guests back to our Lobby Lounge to experience these rituals with us soon,” said Volkart. “Until then, we hope they are enjoyed with loved ones in the comfort of home.”

For more information about The St. Regis San Francisco and its many offerings, please visit www.thestregissanfrancisco.com

About The St. Regis San Francisco

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 100 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From legendary butler service, “anticipatory” guest care and impeccable staff training to the signature Remède Spa, luxurious amenities and interior design by Yabu Pushelberg of Toronto, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unmatched guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.