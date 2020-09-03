The St. Regis San Francisco Named Five-Star Hotel In Forbes Travel Guide’s 2021 Star Awards

The St. Regis San Francisco, the city’s premier address for luxury accommodations, gracious service and timeless elegance, is pleased to announce that Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, has named the hotel one of the world’s Five-Star properties in its 2021 annual Star Awards. The St. Regis San Francisco will be showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

“We are honored and proud to be recognized by the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide as a Five-Star property,” said Jacqueline Volkart, general manager of the hotel. “The St. Regis San Francisco was built from the ground up with the intention of introducing an unprecedented level of luxury, service and elegance of design to San Francisco, and our dedication to those ideals continues to this day. My heartfelt appreciation goes to my entire St. Regis San Francisco team of hosts, who are dedicated to make the everyday exquisite. It is because of their uncompromising commitment to excellence each and every day that we are able to celebrate this great honor.”

Earlier this year, The St. Regis San Francisco unveiled a redesign of the hotel’s guestrooms and meeting and event spaces in collaboration with Toronto-based Chapi Chapo Design, a multidisciplinary design house whose principals played key roles in the original design of the property. The St. Regis San Francisco’s 260 rooms and suites were refitted with customized furniture, exclusive to the hotel. The redesign also focused on enhancing The St. Regis San Francisco’s 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, creating refined, comfortable and innovative areas designed to facilitate conversation and collaboration.

Forbes Travel Guide, the world-renowned authority for Five-Star service, announced its 2020 Star Awards in February. FTG is adding to the prestigious award winners list by revealing some of the 2021 winners early to provide getaway inspiration as travel picks up post-quarantine. The early winners for 2021 were inspected prior to COVID-19 closures.

“It gives us much pleasure to recognize these deserving properties with the 2021 awards,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “We hope that these excellent properties will prompt travelers to start dreaming about their next trip and build anticipation for our forthcoming full slate of awards in 2021.”

He added, “It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating, and all of our winners have demonstrated dedication in their passion for service. We congratulate them all and their commitment to consistently deliver excellence to guests.”

Forbes Travel Guide will celebrate the full list of 2021 Star Award winners in spring 2021.

To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here. Images of the hotel are available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fcb9gvk19xqrewd/AAAmuTPL9ENXbpqMOvhZrJw9a?dl=0

About The St. Regis San Francisco:

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 100 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From legendary butler service, “anticipatory” guest care and impeccable staff training to the signature Remède Spa, luxurious amenities and interior design by Yabu Pushelberg of Toronto, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unmatched guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.

