ITIC Tourism Investment Summit follows WTM in going virtual

After WTM announced they are going virtual, ITIC management has announced today that our annual tourism investment event in partnership with WTM will be held on a virtual platform, due to the continuing global travel restrictions, quarantine rules imposed, and local lockdowns across Europe.

eTurboNews in cooperation with rebuilding.travel will have a virtual discussion on September 22 (Tuesday) with ETOA CEO Tom Jenkins as well as WTM and ITIC leaders on the situation WTM and ITIC are facing in going virtual.

Following the successful virtual events produced by ITIC on 3rd and 10th June, we aim to bring you another unique experience with the theme “Invest, Finance and Rebuild the Travel and Tourism Industry”. The three-day virtual event will feature an Investment Ministerial Panel, a high-level virtual Investment Summit, a virtual exhibition and speed networking sessions to offer destinations, tourism project owners, and exhibitors a unique opportunity to discuss partnerships and connect with investors globally.

Dr Taleb Rifai, Chairman of ITIC and former Secretary-General of UNWTO, said:

“It is our pleasure to partner with WTM in this very important event. In these difficult times, uplifting the economy is essential, and investment in tourism can be a major factor to rebuild the industry.”

WTM London’s Senior Exhibition Director, Simon Press, said:

“We are honoured to have the support and partnership of ITIC at WTM Virtual. Our new virtual platform will gather thousands of travel trade professionals from around the globe who will be able to meet and do business in an extensive range of virtual sessions, to help the industry recover, rebuild and innovate. ITIC will give us even more support with its extensive expertise within the areas of investment, financial and business partnerships.”

Ibrahim Ayoub, Group CEO of ITIC, concluded:

“This virtual event will focus on restoring and developing business connections between destinations, tourism projects owners and investors and readying for market recovery in the post-COVID era.”

About ITIC

ITIC is a leading conference producer whose previous events include the International Tourism Investment Conference 2018 and 2019 in London, Investing in Tourism Sustainability Conference 2019 in Bulgaria and ITIC Virtual June 03 and June 10 2020. ITIC is chaired by Dr Taleb Rifai, former Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization. More details: www.itic.uk

About World Travel Market

World Travel Market (WTM) Portfolio comprises six leading travel events, an online portal and a virtual platform across four continents, generating more than $7.5 billion of industry deals. The events are:

WTM Virtual, is the new WTM Portfolio virtual platform, created to offer global delegates the chance to arrange one-to-one virtual meetings to do business, attend conference sessions and roundtables, take part in speed networking and more. WTM Virtual will embrace the global leading travel shows in one platform.

Taking place: Monday 9 to Wednesday 11 November 2020 – Virtual

London Travel Week, brought to you by WTM London, is the one-stop-shop for event hosts and visitors to be able to shape the next 12 months of travel together. The festival of events supports the global travel and tourism industry through capturing invaluable news and enhancing industry connections.

Next event: Friday 30 October to Thursday 5 November 2020 – Virtual

WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, is the must-attend three-day exhibition for the worldwide travel and tourism industry. Around 50,000 senior travel industry professionals, government ministers and international media visit ExCeL London every November, generating over £3.71 billion in travel industry contracts. This year the show will be fully-virtual.

Next event: Monday 9 to Wednesday 11 November 2020 – Virtual

