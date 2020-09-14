It’s official: World Travel Market London will go virtual!

Forget the rush on the tube, forget expensive hotels! Reed Exhibition, the organizer of the World Travel Market London decided to go virtual.|

Look forward to this again in November 2021 facing a new normal for the travel and tourism industry.

In the meantime, rebuilding.travel is working on a global virtual discussion to discuss WTM with leaders on Tuesday, September 21. To be invited to participate in the Q&A and round table discussion with industry leaders click here to join rebuilding.travel

This was just posted to the WTM website:

After 40 years of you coming to us, WTM London 2020 is coming to you! We are facilitating a completely virtual event that is taking place on 9-11 November. The main aim is to help recover and rebuild and shape the travel industry at a time when it needs it the most. The virtual event will focus on restoring and developing business connections, growing your network, your brand and learning how to make your comeback.

The virtual event will take place across three days, from 7am-10pm, to allow access from the different zones across the globe. The live conference sessions and forums will be tackling some of the issues the industry is facing today, as well as speed networking sessions, one-to-one meetings, and virtual networking opportunities. We want to keep the global travel conversation alive and help deliver new connections as well as offering a wide range of online business opportunities.

We will address the impact the global health pandemic has had on the travel and tourism industry and discuss a road map to recovery, identifying the trends and innovation shaping the future of the industry and show you the path that lies ahead.