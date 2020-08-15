Germany considers Spain unsafe for tourism once more

Human testing was the eTurboNews headline on June 15 referring to tourist packages reinstated from Germany to Mallorca. Mallorca is one of the most popular destinations for German travelers.

As of tonight all of Spain, including the Balearic Islands of Mallorca, Ibiza, and Menorca are under a travel warning issued by the German Foreign Ministry.

This warning is the result of a new wave of COVID-19 cases in Spain. The Canary Islands located off the coast of Morocco are not yet included in the German warnings.

Germans in Spain wanting to return need to get tested in Spain within 48 hours before boarding a flight home, or they need to be tested within 3 days of arrival but observe strict quarantine rules once stepping on German soil.

This is another blow to the Spanish Travel and Tourism Industry, and to Germans that had booked upcoming holidays in Spain