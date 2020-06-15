Human testing starts today for German tourists in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Germans not only love to travel, but it’s a human right in Germany to travel. Even social services provide an allowance for travel and tourism, and this privilege came to an end with the outbreak of COVID-19

Palma de Mallorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands in Spain’s sunny Mediterranean climate had been a favorite among Germans for decades. Millions commute between Germany and the Balearic constantly.

It may explain why Germans and Germany don’t mind being a test case for Spain. Thousands of German tourists will be allowed to fly to Spain’s Balearic Islands from today for a two-week trial. The two weeks is enough to demonstrate if this travel opening could cause for Coronavirus to spread.

The trial comes ahead of the rest of the country reopening to international tourism on 1 July. The Spanish government is under intense pressure to re-activate an industry that generates 12% of Spain’s GDP and provides two and a half million much-needed jobs.

Through an agreement with the German tour group TUI, other operators, and a number of airlines, up to 10,900 Germans will be allowed into the Balearics which include Mallorca, Ibiza, and Menorca.

There is no health certificate required for Germans traveling to Palma, but a detailed questionnaire must be filled out on the plane. The temperature of every arriving passenger will be checked and strict regulations are in place when to wear a face mask. Social distancing rules are expected to be followed.