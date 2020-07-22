Belize tour operators issued new health and safety protocols

As Belize prepares to welcome back international visitors, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), in collaboration with its industry partners, has prepared the new health and safety protocols for Tour Operators under the Tourism Gold Standard Recognition Program. These protocols aim to prepare Tour Operators to safely resume operations, as well as to protect both employees and guests.

The guidelines represent best practices for the industry upon reopening, and it is anticipated that measures will evolve based on the progression of the virus and recommendations of public health authorities, in compliance with the Laws of Belize.

This initiative also represents a new level of commitment to the tourism industry for the continued establishment, implementation and enforcement of standards that will protect tourism workers, guests, and the wider Belizean populace as we mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19.

The BTB will be holding a series of virtual training sessions for Tour Operators to assist themin the implementation of these new protocols. The training schedule and Tourism Gold Standard application will be shared in the coming days.

#rebuildingtravel