Could Coronavirus become the new normal for mankind? Three possible scenarios

“The Conarvirus is here to stay until the end of the year,” said Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, infectious diseases program leader at the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health in an interview with the Singapore Straits Times newspaper.

The number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 is growing around the world, and as the epicenter of the outbreak shifts away from China, it is unlikely that the disease will taper off as Sars did. The virus will not slow down remarkable in April or Ma this year.

There are three possible scenarios the world is facing:

More countries will have outbreaks, including severe cases, and it would continue to be an emergency. The virus might “disappear completely”, similar to how Sars did in the 2003 outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome that claimed almost 800 lives globally. The virus becomes endemic, and mankind might have to live with its continued existence, like other viruses such as the H1N1 swine flu virus. The third scenario is what the WHO is thinking of. It’s going to become part of our daily existence.”

Patients with Covid-19 tend to secrete the virus earlier, making its control difficult. The way things are going, Covid-19 won’t go away in one to two months. So we have to be mentally prepared… and even consider it as a new normal.

He stressed the importance of continued vigilance, and the importance of personal hygiene. If we fail to limit and isolate those infected with the virus, that’s where numbers go u. and it will be challenging to stop it.”