The Bahamas is closed to Americans: A brave move!

The bahamas.com website published the following travel restriction after a moving National Address by the Bahamas Prime Minister The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis on Sunday.

International commercial flights and commercial vessels carrying passengers will not be permitted to enter our borders, except for commercial flights from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. This will come into effect as of Wednesday the 22nd of July 2020 at midnight.’

What it means: Flights from the United States are no longer allowed to fly to the Bahamas. Outgoing commercial flights will still be permitted to accommodate visitors scheduled to leave the Bahamas after Wednesday.

Less than three weeks after reopening its borders to international visitors, the Bahamas on Sunday announced that it is closing all of its airports and seaports to tourists from the United States, effective Wednesday.

Bahamasair, the country’s national carrier, will cease all outgoing flights to the United States immediately.

Domestic travel is allowed, but passengers need to have a health certificate.

Visitors from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union will still be permitted to visit as long as they can show proof of a negative COVID-19 RT PCR test from an accredited laboratory taken within 10 days of their arrival.



Also allowed under the new order are private international flights, charters, and pleasure crafts.

Due to the advice of health officials, the Prime Minister said public and private beaches and parks on New Providence, Rose Island, Paradise Island, Arthur Island, and surrounding keys closed Monday 20 July 5 am. Restaurants will also require to close as of Monday, July 20. Remain in place that we can make sure better social distancing can be practice and ensured.

If cases increase the Bahamas will consider more strict restrictions.

For the Grand Bahamas, the PM announced a new curfew from 7 pm to 5 am and the closures of beaches will be put in place as of Monday. In addition airports and seaports in Grand Bahamas will be closed to all international travel.

In addition, the PM announced the closing of ferries, restaurants for inside dining. All bars will be closed.

Funerals, religious services, and sporting activities will no longer be allowed as of Monday on Grand Bahamas.

The PM threatened a complete lockdown as of Friday if the situation is not getting under control.

Currently, the Commenwealth of the Bahamas has 153 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. There are 51 active cases with one case considered serious. This number converts to 389 cases per million and 28 deaths per million

The neighboring United States of America records 1,878 cases per million and 433 deaths per million. Less than 100 miles off the Bahamas coast in Florida with new records in infections on a daily basis. Florida records 16,289 cases per million and 232 deaths per million population. The US Sunshine State has 307,133 active cases.

Bahamas tourism economy depends very much on US tourists. The move by the prime minister is a brave decision, necessary to protect the fragile island population and health infrastructure, as well as visitors, and should be applauded.

Click on the link below to listen to the address by Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis:

https://youtu.be/fGc2BOn9_yU