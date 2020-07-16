The Bahamas is Welcoming Visitors: What Travelers Need to Know Before They Go

The Bahamas is pleased to be welcoming international travelers back to the beautiful island nation. Just a short flight or boat ride from the U.S., The Islands of The Bahamas are perfectly situated to spoil travelers with an unforgettable tropical escape that’s close to home. With 16 islands to choose from, there is something to appeal to all interests, no matter how social or distant travelers prefer to be. Visitors will find secluded stretches of beaches and turquoise waters, accommodations to satisfy every type of family, and outdoor adventures like boating, fishing and diving.

The health and wellbeing of both residents and visitors remains the number one priority, and even greater emphasis is being put on ensuring The Bahamas is a safe and clean destination for all to enjoy. When planning a visit, here are a few things travelers need to know before they go:

Negative COVID-19 Test Results Required: All incoming visitors must show proof of a COVID-19 RT-PCR Negative (Swab) Test, taken no more than ten (10) days prior to the date of travel. Upon arrival, any person presenting a test older than ten (10) days will not be allowed entry into The Bahamas. Children under the age of ten (10) do not need a test.

Electronic Health Visa Required: All travelers must complete an electronic Health Visa application form prior to departure at travel.gov.bs where they will upload their test results and provide contact information. Health Visa applications take up to 72 hours to process and should be completed with adequate lead time. An approved Health Visa will receive a green code, and proof of confirmation must be presented at check-in and upon arrival in their destination.

Face Mask Requirements: Travelers will be required to wear a face mask in any situation where it is necessary to enforce physical distancing guidelines such as navigating air and sea terminals, collecting luggage, the full duration of taxi rides and while waiting to be seated at dining establishments.

It is recommended that all travelers review requirements and Frequently Asked Questions at Bahamas.com/travelupdates before booking to determine what steps need to be taken to be granted entry. For all questions regarding the Health Visa application process, or to check on status of your application, contact [email protected].

