Rwanda will re-open for commercial flights on August 1

Rwanda’s Ministry of Infrastructure issued official statement, announcing that the country’s airports will re-open for scheduled commercial flight operations on August 1, 2020

To ensure the safety and health of passengers, crews and staff, airport operations will adhere to guidelines developed by the ministry of health and recommendations of the ICAO Council on aviation recovery task force.

All passengers including those in transit will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 PCR negative test from a certified laboratory taken within 72 hours of arriving in Rwanda. For passengers entering Rwanda, a second PCR test will be conducted upon arrival with results delivered within 24 hours during which time they will remain in designated hotels at own cost.

