Antigua and Barbuda updates its travel advisory

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has updated its travel advisory effective 72 hours from date of issue to ensure the continued safety of travelers and residents.

The V.C. Bird International Airport is opened for international and regional air traffic. The Antigua Port Authority is opened to Cargo Vessels, Pleasure Craft and Ferry Services which are required to follow all protocols issued by Port Health.

The State will be working on a combination of screening, testing, monitoring and other measures to mitigate the risk of importing any new cases of COVID-19 into the country. Additionally, measures will be implemented for the quick detection of any imported cases.

This strategy is intended to protect and safeguard the health of both residents of and visitors to Antigua and Barbuda. During this period several protocols will be implemented as follows:

All arriving passengers by air must have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR (real time polymerase chain reaction) taken within seven (7) days of their flight. (this includes transiting passengers). Passengers arriving by sea (private yachts/Ferry Services) are subject to quarantine according to guidelines issued by Port Health. All arriving passengers must wear a face mask on disembarkation and in all public areas. Additionally, the wearing of face mask in public spaces is mandatory throughout Antigua and Barbuda and social/physical distancing protocols must be adhered to. All arriving passengers must complete a Health Declaration Form and will be subjected to screening and temperature checks by Port Health Authorities upon arrival in Antigua and Barbuda. All arriving passengers will be monitored for COVID-19 for periods of up to 14 days in accordance with the directions of the Quarantine Authority and the Quarantine (COVID-19) Guidelines. Visitors may be required to undergo testing for COVID-19 on arrival or at the hotel or place of lodging as determined by the Health Authorities. Arriving passengers with symptoms of COVID 19 may be isolated as determined by the Health Authorities. Transiting passengers/Crew members who require an overnight stay will be required to proceed to a hotel or government designated facility to await departure. All Marine Pleasure Craft and Ferry Services will enter ONLY at the Nevis Street Pier. Military Vessels/Aircraft and other Watercraft transporting food, medical supplies, humanitarian and emergency supplies will be required to follow the Quarantine Guidelines established by the Quarantine Authority as well as issued by Port Health and must give prior notification before arrival.

These restrictions for maritime traffic, and the consequential Antigua Port Authority guidelines, issued during the State of Emergency, shall not restrict vessels engaged in innocent passage and/or transit passage, within the territorial seas and/or archipelagic waters of Antigua and Barbuda, under the 1982 United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

This Travel Advisory replaces ALL previous Travel Advisories issued by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

Anthony Liverpool

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

#rebuildingtravel