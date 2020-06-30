ReTurkey: Turkey introduces ‘Safe Tourism’ program

Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, called a meeting with the ambassadors of the top tourism source countries and the international media in Antalya, to brief them on the launch of the new norms under “ReTurkey” program and on opportunities to experience Turkey’s “Safe Tourism” practices.

“ReTurkey” meeting introduced in details all safety measures taken under the “Safe Tourism Certification Program” – from the plane to the airport and transfer vehicles to the hotel. The official stressed that Turkey is the first country in Europe to launch a Safe Tourism Certification Program which is also among the first in the world in several respects.

Emphasizing that Turkey needs to adapt to a new norm, the minister talked about the new measures that the country’s hotspot airports will implement.

While stating that the number of Safe Tourism Certification applications and certified facilities have increased rapidly, Minister Ersoy pointed out that the number of COVID-19 cases is quite low in the tourist cities : Aydın, Antalya and Muğla.

“Thanks to our thousands of healthcare professionals working here, these cities are also health centres as well as tourism,” the Minister said.

“Anticipating the concern of travelers who want to spend holidays in our country during the epidemic period, as of July 1st, we have created a health insurance package that includes COVID-19. To make our guests feel comfortable they may purchase a health insurance at the cost of 15, 19 or 23 euros that covers incidental charges of 3,5 and 7 thousand euros respectively,” he added.

“The insurance packages can be purchased through contracted airlines, various sales points available in the vicinity of airport passport control or tour operators, and online channels,” said the minister.

Launched by Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, designed and implemented jointly by the public and the private sector in record-breaking time, the “Safe Tourism Certificate” introduces new measures across a wide spectrum ranging from transportation to accommodation, facility personnel to the passengers’ state of health.

One of the first of its kind, Safe Tourism Certification Program led by Culture and Tourism Ministry has been developed with the contributions of Ministry of Health, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in cooperation with all the stakeholders in the industry in Turkish, English, German, and Russian.

#rebuildingtravel