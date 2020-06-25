Volaris announces recovery to 50% of its capacity for July 2020

Volaris, announces adjustments to its capacity as a result of the health emergency generated by the pandemic of the virus SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19).

During the month of July 2020, Volaris plans to operate 50% of its capacity as measured by available seat miles (ASMs) versus the originally published schedule, in response to a gradual recovery in demand for its air transportation services.

This represents a significant increase regarding its capacity compared to the months of May and June 2020, where capacity operated represented approximately 12% and 35% of its total operations versus the itinerary originally published for those months.

Volaris continues to implement biosecurity and preventive measures for the safety and well-being of its passengers, crews and ground personnel.

#rebuildingtravel