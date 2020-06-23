Airbus Foundation completes COVID-19 and Ebola relief flight

The Airbus Foundation together with the French Red Cross (FRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have flown a medical team and 14 tons of humanitarian aid to the Republic of the Congo, using an Airbus A330neo test aircraft.

The cargo will help in the fight against both the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ebola crisis in the Republic of the Congo and the DRC.

The A330neo departed from Vatry, France, on 19th June and landed at Brazzaville airport, Republic of the Congo, the same day with personnel from the IFRC and FRC on board to support logistics on arrival. Also on board was personal protective equipment needed to create an administrative base for a treatment zone for FRC.

