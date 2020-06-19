Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites ready to re-open on June 24

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced today that selected number of museums and cultural sites in the emirate are ready to welcoming visitors starting June 24th.

Strict health and safety guidelines and precautionary measures were implemented in the selected sites to support community recovery after the long COVID-19 lockdown in the last months.

The first sites that will be reopened to the public include Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn, and the Cultural Foundation’s exhibition and Artists in Residence studio. Also reopening will be Al Ain Oasis outdoor areas, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Jahili Fort and Al Ain Palace Museum.

“Announcing the reopening of our cultural sites is a significant step in helping residents and visitors to Abu Dhabi to accelerate a return to ‘normal’ life in the emirate,” said HE Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi. “Our cultural sites will help to heal and alleviate any accumulated stress that might have built up over the past ‘lockdown’ period, as we believe that art and culture have the power to help people come together and heal .At DCT Abu Dhabi we are proud to be able to enable that through the work that we do, leveraging the power inherent in art to help re-engage the community and support its return to normalcy in these unprecedented times,” he added. “The preventative measures implemented across the emirate will be giving people added confidence that they can return to their favorite cultural sites safety.”

Pre-booking tickets online will be required for Qasr Al Hosn and Louvre Abu Dhabi. Most cultural sites are operating under new opening times of 10am to 7pm (2pm to 7pm on Fridays) with Louvre Abu Dhabi opening from 10am to 6.30pm, except on Mondays when the museum is closed.

At Louvre Abu Dhabi, visitors will once again be able to experience the museum’s world-class collection and view the latest international exhibition, Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West, from 1 July to 18th October 2020.

The Cultural Foundation currently is hosting three exhibitions, The Red Palace, Common Ground and Step into a Story, all can be visited now.

Alongside the re-opening, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn will also introduce the launch of free admission for visitors under the age of 18 as part of an initiatives to engage younger audiences and families. Tickets for both sites can only be booked online.

In parallel, all the sites that will remain closed will be still operating virtually through an inspiring programme broadcasted online through the Cultural Sites, Abu Dhabi Culture and Cultur-All virtual platforms.

Cultural Foundation Theatre performances and Abu Dhabi Children’s Library will continue to be broadcast online. In addition to Bait Al Oud, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Marsam Al Hor, Bait Al Khatt and Qattara Arts Centre all will be offering visual and performing arts sessions online.

