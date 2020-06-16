US and Canada extend border closure until July 21

Canada and the US have agreed to extend their deal to keep the border closed to non-essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic until July 21. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and extended in April and May.

Americans who are returning to the US and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure. The US-Canada border is the world’s longest between two nations.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry tweeted on Tuesday that its government and that of the US had also agreed to extend restrictions on non-essential travel across their shared border for 30 days.

The US Department of Homeland Security said on May 19 that the land-border restrictions would be extended until June 22 for both Canada and Mexico.

