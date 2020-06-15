Antigua & Barbuda: No new COVID-19 cases as tourism re-opens

Mr. Colin James, CEO of the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, asserted that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Antigua & Barbuda remains at 26 with only 3 active cases where it has been since early May, as reported by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and The Environment. The Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority has refuted claims that some passengers arriving on AA2405 on Wednesday, June 10 tested positive for COVID-19.

Visitors arriving in Antigua & Barbuda on commercial flights staying at approved accommodation are evaluated for COVID-19 with a series of health screenings, temperature checks and nose swabs taken for the coronavirus test. Returning nationals receive health screenings and temperature checks but are not routinely tested. Returning Nationals are required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days when their home accommodation is deemed suitable. There is an option to quarantine at the Government’s Quarantine facility if they are unable to safely quarantine at home.

At this time all results for persons arriving at the VC Bird International Airport have been negative. There have been no positive results to date for those entering the country.

Mr. James said, “Health Officials have put a full system of protocols in place to protect both visitors and our own people from COVID-19.

