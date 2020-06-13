Big 6.7 earthquake off Japan

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center Report

June 13, 2020
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has reported that there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a  big 6.7-magnitude earthquake near Japan early this morning.

The quake occurred 84 miles from Amami, Kagoshima, Japan in the ocean area of Ryukyu Islands.

The earthquake off Japan struck at 15:51:24 UTC at a depth of 164 kilometers and located 28.947N 128.305E.

There has been no reports of damage or injuries.

Distances:

  • 131.9 km (81.8 mi) WNW of Naze, Japan
  • 260.3 km (161.4 mi) N of Nago, Japan
  • 283.7 km (175.9 mi) N of Ishikawa, Japan
  • 290.0 km (179.8 mi) N of Gushikawa, Japan
  • 308.7 km (191.4 mi) NNE of Naha, Japan

