Big 6.7 earthquake off Japan
Pacific Tsunami Warning Center Report
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has reported that there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a big 6.7-magnitude earthquake near Japan early this morning.
The quake occurred 84 miles from Amami, Kagoshima, Japan in the ocean area of Ryukyu Islands.
The earthquake off Japan struck at 15:51:24 UTC at a depth of 164 kilometers and located 28.947N 128.305E.
There has been no reports of damage or injuries.
Distances:
- 131.9 km (81.8 mi) WNW of Naze, Japan
- 260.3 km (161.4 mi) N of Nago, Japan
- 283.7 km (175.9 mi) N of Ishikawa, Japan
- 290.0 km (179.8 mi) N of Gushikawa, Japan
- 308.7 km (191.4 mi) NNE of Naha, Japan
