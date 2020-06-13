Big 6.7 earthquake off Japan

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has reported that there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a big 6.7-magnitude earthquake near Japan early this morning.

The quake occurred 84 miles from Amami, Kagoshima, Japan in the ocean area of Ryukyu Islands.

The earthquake off Japan struck at 15:51:24 UTC at a depth of 164 kilometers and located 28.947N 128.305E.

There has been no reports of damage or injuries.

