Top 5 Reasons to Visit Japan

Japan is one such destination in the world that continues to intrigue the travelers by offering them something new every year. It is the perfect tourist spot for someone who swoons over high rise buildings and breathtaking sceneries. So now that we’ve got you here, this feature will guide you through some of the most amazing reasons to visit this country:

Delicious Food

One of the leading reasons why a lot of people visit Japan every year is because of its amazing food. Apart from Japanese cuisine, this country is rich in many other flavors. If you have an elaborate stay in this country, it is imperative for you to try different cuisines. Even the local food is so amazing that tourists return to this country frequently. Some of the common traditional dishes include sashimi, tempura, and miso soup. Trying the traditional Japanese food is an experience for someone who has never had it before.

Charming Cities

If you swoon over mind-boggling cities, Japan has something unique to offer. The country has a massive population and a lot to uncover. Keep in mind, Tokyo holds the title of being the capital of Japan and is a buzzing city. This city has several attractions to enjoy, and one can always move around with family freely. Despite being rich in theme parks such as Disneyland, you will easily come across a vast array of temples and markets to explore. Japan is also known for its pristine culture because it has preserved some of the oldest worship places in the world.

There is A lot to Explore

If you have plans to visit this country for the first time, a single stay worth a few days won’t suffice for your enjoyment. If you want to dive full throttle in the Japanese world, chuck out the idea of the rented vehicle and go for public transport. Apply for Japan Rail Pass before you go there. This ticket allows you to go on long journeys at a low price. Japanese trains are acknowledged as one of the most amazing ones in the world. Depending on your budget, you can choose to travel to whatever compartment you like. While on the train, you can enjoy Japanese food and the breathtaking sceneries from the windows.

Intriguing Past

There’s no denying the fact that the history of this country attracts millions of people to it from all across the globe. The history of Japan is amazing and continues to inspire millions of new travelers. During your visit, you will get the opportunity to go through jaw-dropping temples, larger than life palaces, and several shrines. Wander through everything you see to feel the weight of emotional importance they’ve been carrying for centuries. If you don’t have hands-on experience of navigating through such places, a tour guide will always be available to help. Pay him/her some extra money to walk through any place you like.

Beautiful Landscapes

Apart from all the amazing stuff that has been discussed above, Japan is rich in beautiful landscapes. If you have plans to enjoy the different towns around your hotel, you can book a tour guide for one day trip. If you have plans to stay in a city for several weeks, you can tip the same tour guide to navigate your throughout. Before you plan to visit Japan, don forget to research on all of its top-notch places to visit. If you’ve ever heard of Nikko, it is a small city in the mountains that is inhabited by breathtaking waterfalls and blue turquoise waters.