Puerto Rico to resume in-bound tourism next month

As part of the Island’s responsible four-phased reopening plan, Puerto Rico announced it will formally reopen for in-bound tourism on July 15 . However, beaches have reopened with sunbathing and other recreational activities now permitted limiting group gathering to only those within the same household.

One thing to point out, as you may know, is that Puerto Rico has exercised an abundance of caution since the onset of COVID-19, with policies in place to avoid the spread of the virus throughout the Island, including being the first U.S. entity to implement strict measures such as an Island-wide curfew. Thorough cleanliness measures are in place Island-wide, and enhanced policies are being implemented that follow the U.S. Travel Association (USTA) Health and Safety guideline along with locally enforced measures, developed by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

Below are some additional quick tidbits travelers should know as they plan their visit to Puerto Rico:

Island Curfew

A curfew remains in effect through June 30th but has been extended from 10:00PM – 5:00AM; exceptions are for emergencies.

Experiences

Hotel pools are open and increasing capacity to 50% starting June 16.

Businesses

Restaurants are open and increasing capacity to 50% starting June 16.

Malls and other retail stores remain open, but no leisure strolling is permitted for now. Appointments required.

Casinos and playgrounds will remain closed until further notice.

