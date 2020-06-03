Re-opening borders: Where and when you can travel in the world
With the worst of COVID-19 seemingly over, holidaymakers worldwide are now looking ahead to the summer months in the hope that they might still be able to salvage their place in the sun.
With major tourist hotspots like Greece expected to reopen this month – expectations are again on the rise that summer 2020 may not be limited to just parks and back gardens.
People worldwide have developed an insatiable appetite for global mobility and the freedom to travel, relax and work in a large number of different countries with very few hindrances.
Below is the list of countries that plan on opening their borders to international tourists in the upcoming months, with the first ‘re-openings’ expected in the days and weeks to come.
June 2020
Bahrain – June 10, 2020
Bulgaria – June 10, 2020
Qatar – June 10, 2020
Greece – June 15, 2020
Germany – June 15, 2020
Austria – June 15, 2020
Azerbaijan – June 15, 2020
Czech Republic – June 15, 2020
Switzerland – June 15, 2020
Japan – June 15, 2020
Republic of Northern Macedonia – June 15, 2020
Lithuania – June 15, 2020
Hungary – June 15, 2020
Poland – June 15, 2020
Romania – June 15, 2020
Serbia – June 15, 2020
Netherlands – June 20, 2020
Kazakhstan – June 20, 2020
Albania – June 22, 2020
Bosnia and Herzegovina – June 22, 2020
Denmark – June 22, 2020
Estonia – June 22, 2020
Finland – June 22, 2020
South Korea – June 22, 2020
Ireland – June 22, 2020
Kyrgyzstan – June 22, 2020
Latvia – June 22, 2020
Norway – June 22, 2020
Slovakia – June 22, 2020
July 2020
Australia – July 1, 2020
Belgium – July 1, 2020
Belarus – July 1, 2020
China (Beijing only) – July 1, 2020
Sweden – July 1, 2020
Canada – July 1, 2020
Colombia – July 1, 2020
Kosovo – July 1, 2020
Malaysia – July 1, 2020
Moldova – July 1, 2020
Uzbekistan – July 1, 2020
Taiwan – July 1, 2020
Turkmenistan – July 1, 2020
Ukraine – July 1, 2020
Indonesia – July 10, 2020
India – July 10, 2020
Pakistan – July 10, 2020
Algeria – July 15, 2020
Morocco – July 15, 2020
Philippines – July 15, 2020
South Africa – July 15, 2020
Georgia – July 15, 2020
United Kingdom – July 15, 2020
Israel – July 15, 2020
Kuwait – July 15, 2020
Libya – July 15, 2020
Lebanon – July 15, 2020
Russia – July 15, 2020
Jordan – July 15, 2020
August 2020
Brazil – August 1, 2020
Armenia – August 1, 2020
France – August 1, 2020
Iraq – August 1, 2020
Iran – August 1, 2020
Spain – August 1, 2020
Italy – August 1, 2020
Egypt – August 1, 2020
Saudi Arabia – August 1, 2020
Tunisia – August 1, 2020
September 2020
USA – September 1, 2020