Re-opening borders: Where and when you can travel in the world

With the worst of COVID-19 seemingly over, holidaymakers worldwide are now looking ahead to the summer months in the hope that they might still be able to salvage their place in the sun.

With major tourist hotspots like Greece expected to reopen this month – expectations are again on the rise that summer 2020 may not be limited to just parks and back gardens.

People worldwide have developed an insatiable appetite for global mobility and the freedom to travel, relax and work in a large number of different countries with very few hindrances.

Below is the list of countries that plan on opening their borders to international tourists in the upcoming months, with the first ‘re-openings’ expected in the days and weeks to come.

June 2020

Bahrain – June 10, 2020

Bulgaria – June 10, 2020

Qatar – June 10, 2020

Greece – June 15, 2020

Germany – June 15, 2020

Austria – June 15, 2020

Azerbaijan – June 15, 2020

Czech Republic – June 15, 2020

Switzerland – June 15, 2020

Japan – June 15, 2020

Republic of Northern Macedonia – June 15, 2020

Lithuania – June 15, 2020

Hungary – June 15, 2020

Poland – June 15, 2020

Romania – June 15, 2020

Serbia – June 15, 2020

Netherlands – June 20, 2020

Kazakhstan – June 20, 2020

Albania – June 22, 2020

Bosnia and Herzegovina – June 22, 2020

Denmark – June 22, 2020

Estonia – June 22, 2020

Finland – June 22, 2020

South Korea – June 22, 2020

Ireland – June 22, 2020

Kyrgyzstan – June 22, 2020

Latvia – June 22, 2020

Norway – June 22, 2020

Slovakia – June 22, 2020

July 2020

Australia – July 1, 2020

Belgium – July 1, 2020

Belarus – July 1, 2020

China (Beijing only) – July 1, 2020

Sweden – July 1, 2020

Canada – July 1, 2020

Colombia – July 1, 2020

Kosovo – July 1, 2020

Malaysia – July 1, 2020

Moldova – July 1, 2020

Uzbekistan – July 1, 2020

Taiwan – July 1, 2020

Turkmenistan – July 1, 2020

Ukraine – July 1, 2020

Indonesia – July 10, 2020

India – July 10, 2020

Pakistan – July 10, 2020

Algeria – July 15, 2020

Morocco – July 15, 2020

Philippines – July 15, 2020

South Africa – July 15, 2020

Georgia – July 15, 2020

United Kingdom – July 15, 2020

Israel – July 15, 2020

Kuwait – July 15, 2020

Libya – July 15, 2020

Lebanon – July 15, 2020

Russia – July 15, 2020

Jordan – July 15, 2020

August 2020

Brazil – August 1, 2020

Armenia – August 1, 2020

France – August 1, 2020

Iraq – August 1, 2020

Iran – August 1, 2020

Spain – August 1, 2020

Italy – August 1, 2020

Egypt – August 1, 2020

Saudi Arabia – August 1, 2020

Tunisia – August 1, 2020

September 2020

USA – September 1, 2020

