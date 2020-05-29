Highest and Lowest Risk Regions in the World for Coronavirus identified

San Marino had the highest number of deaths, Italy, Belgium, Spain are also in similar shape but are now taken off the riskiest regions in the world. They are still considered high-risk COVID-19 regions together with most other European countries, Turkey, Iran, Australia, most of the Caribbean, most of the Gulf Region, and many African countries.

Several countries are now in the top danger do not travel zones, and they include also regions in all parts of the globe.

Very High Risk

Afghanistan

Armenia

Belarus

Brazil: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro

Canada: Quebec, Ontario

Chile: Santiago

Dominican Republic: Santiago and Duarte

Ecuador: Guayaquil

India: Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat

Ireland

Mexico: Mexico City, Baja California, Tabasco, Sinaloa, Quintana Roo

Pakistan

Peru: Lima

Russia: Moscow, St.Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod Dagestan

South Sudan

Sweden

Tajikistan

Turkey

United Kingdom

USA: New York City, Detroit, Chicago, New Orleans, Miami, Washington DC, Boston, Albani, Metro areas in Georgia

Some regions in the world were able to move down to a low to medium risk status. Many of these regions are now discussing so-called travel bubble arrangements. Recently the mayor of Honolulu suggested testing the first relaunch for Hawaii Tourism with New Zealand. Surprisingly Australia was thrown into the idea, even though Australia is not yer considered low risk.

Micronesia is thinking about talking to Taiwan about a deal.

Surprisingly similar talks are on the way within countries that are still seen as high-risk regions, including arrangements within Baltic countries.

Such discussion including domestic tourism opportunities is being discussed at rebuilding.travel

Low-Risk Regions:

American Samoa

Barbados

Bhutan

Bonaire

Sint Eustatius and Saba

Bosnia- Herzegovina

Burundi

Cambodia

Cocos Islands

Cook Islands

Cote D’Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Fiji

French Polynesia

Greenland

Guadeloupe

Guam

Hong Kong

Iceland

Japan

Kiribati

Laos

Lesotho

Macau

Malta

Marshall Islands

Martinique

Micronesia

Monaco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Nauru

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Poland

Saint Martin

Samoa

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

South Korea

Sri Lanka

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Svalbard and Jan Mayen

Taiwan

Thailand

Tonga

Tuvalu

Uruguay

USA (Alaska, Hawaii, Montana)

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Wallis and Futuna

Source: Riskline