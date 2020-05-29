Highest and Lowest Risk Regions in the World for Coronavirus identified
San Marino had the highest number of deaths, Italy, Belgium, Spain are also in similar shape but are now taken off the riskiest regions in the world. They are still considered high-risk COVID-19 regions together with most other European countries, Turkey, Iran, Australia, most of the Caribbean, most of the Gulf Region, and many African countries.
Several countries are now in the top danger do not travel zones, and they include also regions in all parts of the globe.
Very High Risk
- Afghanistan
- Armenia
- Belarus
- Brazil: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro
- Canada: Quebec, Ontario
- Chile: Santiago
- Dominican Republic: Santiago and Duarte
- Ecuador: Guayaquil
- India: Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat
- Ireland
- Mexico: Mexico City, Baja California, Tabasco, Sinaloa, Quintana Roo
- Pakistan
- Peru: Lima
- Russia: Moscow, St.Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod Dagestan
- South Sudan
- Sweden
- Tajikistan
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
- USA: New York City, Detroit, Chicago, New Orleans, Miami, Washington DC, Boston, Albani, Metro areas in Georgia
Some regions in the world were able to move down to a low to medium risk status. Many of these regions are now discussing so-called travel bubble arrangements. Recently the mayor of Honolulu suggested testing the first relaunch for Hawaii Tourism with New Zealand. Surprisingly Australia was thrown into the idea, even though Australia is not yer considered low risk.
Micronesia is thinking about talking to Taiwan about a deal.
Surprisingly similar talks are on the way within countries that are still seen as high-risk regions, including arrangements within Baltic countries.
Such discussion including domestic tourism opportunities is being discussed at rebuilding.travel
Low-Risk Regions:
- American Samoa
- Barbados
- Bhutan
- Bonaire
- Sint Eustatius and Saba
- Bosnia- Herzegovina
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cocos Islands
- Cook Islands
- Cote D’Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Ethiopia
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- French Polynesia
- Greenland
- Guadeloupe
- Guam
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Laos
- Lesotho
- Macau
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Martinique
- Micronesia
- Monaco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Nauru
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Papua New Guinea
- Poland
- Saint Martin
- Samoa
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Svalbard and Jan Mayen
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Tonga
- Tuvalu
- Uruguay
- USA (Alaska, Hawaii, Montana)
- Vanuatu
- Vietnam
- Wallis and Futuna
Source: Riskline