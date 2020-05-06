Baltic travel bubble: Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia re-open internal borders

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins announced today that Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have agreed to re-open their internal borders, so the citizens of the three Baltic states would be able to move freely between three countries.

“Agreed on opening of internal Baltic borders from May 15 and free movement of our citizens,” Prime Minister tweeted.

“The citizens arriving from other countries have to obey 14-day self-isolation,” Karins added.

Poland said in late April that people working or studying close to the country’s border would be able to cross it regularly again in May without needing to undergo a two-week quarantine.

The loosening of COVID-19 restrictions will apply to those resident in areas of Germany, Lithuania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic close to the land border with Poland.

