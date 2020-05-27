Former UNWTO Secretary-General to speak at ATM Virtual

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has confirmed that the Chairman of the International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC) and former UNWTO Secretary-General, Dr. Taleb Rifai, will host a virtual summit as part of ATM Virtual.

The summit, which is titled “Restructuring to Attract Sustainable Development and Customers in the New World Order” and takes place on Wednesday, June 3 between 12.15 pm – 1.45 pm GST (9.15 am – 10.45 am BST), will examine sustainable investment measures for the Middle East travel and tourism sector and the strategies to restore travellers’ confidence post-pandemic.

“We are living in unprecedented times for the tourism industry, which is facing its toughest challenge ever. Stay home means no travel, and no travel means no tourism. This ITIC summit is vital at this critical time and I am therefore pleased to be part of ATM Virtual, who I commend for facing the challenges and ensuring the industry is in direct contact during these difficult times,” said Dr. Rifai.

Moderated by BBC Presenter and broadcaster Rajan Datar, a series of topics will be discussed throughout the day including prospects for Dubai’s travel and tourism industry in the post-COVID-19 era.

The summit will feature two expert panel discussions where World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) ambassador and director of ITIC Gerald Lawless will address the initiatives to be taken to revive the travel and tourism industry to secure sustainable investment in the region, as well as how to reposition your business to kick start when the pandemic comes under control.

The panel discussions will also focus on the part governments must play in helping sector recovery, the expectations of the industry going forward, and how travel and tourism businesses can plan for their financial future.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “We are delighted to be working with ITIC to reflect on the financial impact COVID-19 has had on the tourism sector and to garner their insights and advice on strategies to restore visitor confidence and how the industry can begin to recover during these difficult times.”

“We must all think together, out of the box, and imaginatively. This is our real historic test. The Middle East has proven in the past that it is robust and can bounce back. I am saddened by what we are living through but optimistic that the recovery will be positive,” concluded Dr. Rifai.

The panel discussion The initiatives to be taken to revive the travel and tourism industry to secure sustainable investment in the region will take place from 12.30 pm – 1.15 pm GST (9.30 am – 10.15 am BST) and Repositioning your business to kick start when the pandemic comes under control from 1.15 pm – 1.45 pm GST (10.15 am – 10.45 am BST), both on Wednesday, June 3.

