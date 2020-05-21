ATM Virtual Presents Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East Tourism

Arabian Travel Market, organizers of ATM Virtual, will address the changes to the tourism industry amid the rise of online travel agencies (OTAs), the re-opening of operations post COVID-19, and its impact on tour and attraction operators across the Middle East.

The session, OTAs and Distribution for Tours and Attractions Post-COVID, which will take place on the opening day of ATM Virtual on Monday, 1st June, 4 pm – 5 pm GST (1 pm – 2 pm BST), will be hosted by Douglas Quinby, co-founder and CEO of Arival, the global research authority on the tours, activities and attractions sector.

Quinby will present exclusive new insights into the tours and attractions sector, which according to Arival represented US$254 billion in 2019, while outlining the impact COVID-19 has had on the industry and a global outlook.

Representatives from some of the UAE’s leading attractions and tour operators will join Quinby during the session. These include Zeina Dagher, CEO, Emaar Entertainment, and Samir Mehta, General Manager, Arabian Adventures. Rounding out the panel are distribution and technology innovators Alaa Alkhatib, Managing Director, priohub, and Mathis Boldt, VP Global Sales and Supply, GetYourGuide.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Tours, activities, and attractions are an integral element of the travel and tourism industry and are currently the third largest and fastest growing sector. They are, however, challenged by new technologies and innovations, and now, more than ever, businesses need the support to adapt to the new demands from travellers at a local and global level.”

Douglas Quinby, Co-Founder and CEO, Arival, added: “Digital, distribution and venture-backed online platforms have been ushering in a dramatic change, from how travellers plan and book, to how operators and distributors connect. This session will explore what this will look like post-COVID-19 and how this important sector of the tourism industry can prepare for the recovery phase.”

The debut ATM Virtual will feature a comprehensive schedule of webinars, live conference sessions, roundtables, speed networking events, and one-to-one meetings, as well as facilitating new connections and offering a wide range of online business opportunities.

The event, which underscores ATM’s commitment to delivering positive business and networking opportunities to the region’s vast travel and tourism community, will focus on emerging trends, opportunities, and the challenges which are directly impacting the tourism industry amid the COVID-19 global health pandemic.

