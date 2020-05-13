Arabian Travel Market: Aviation tops agenda at ATM Virtual

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has confirmed aviation industry veteran Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines, and CEO of budget airline Wizz Air, Jozsef Varadi, will speak at the inaugural ATM Virtual, which takes place from 1-3 June 2020.

According to the latest analysis from the International Air Travel Association (IATA), the COVID-19 crisis will see global airline passenger revenues drop by US$314 billion in 2020, a 55% decrease compared to 2019. In a series of seminars and interviews led by respected aviation expert John Strickland, Director of JLS Consulting, ATM Virtual will look at the measures airlines are undertaking to counteract the direct impact the pandemic is having on their business.

Sir Tim, who has dedicated 35 years to growing Emirates Airlines to become the largest long-haul airline in the world, and in the process has helped transform Dubai into a major global travel hub, will discuss his time spent at the company, and its response and the procedures implemented to deal with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The future strategy of Emirates, with a focus on making flying safer through technology implementation, will also be highlighted.

Complementing the line-up of aviation heavyweights is CEO of Wizz Air, Joszef Varadi. Thanks to the implementation of new regulations by the airline, Varadi was able to ensure Wizz Air was able to continue operating during the pandemic.

A major discussion point during the event will be the opening of Wizz Air’s forthcoming subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, which will further underscore its market position in the budget airline sector.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “The airline industry continues to face deteriorating conditions with global airline passenger revenues predicted to fall by over 55% in 2020. To address these issues, we have brought together two of the most influential figures in the airline industry to discuss their procedures and strategies for the future.”

In addition to the two speakers, a webinar by Cirium will break down the power of analytics in supporting business performance. Through decades of experience, Cirium has been instrumental in supporting aircraft manufacturers, airports, and airlines, amongst others, to shape the future of their businesses and support the travel industry.

Sir Tim Clark will be interviewed on Monday 1 June, 11am to 12noon (8am to 9am BST), followed by the interview with Jozsef Varadi on Wednesday 3 June, 11am to 12noon (8am to 9am BST). The webinar by Cirium is scheduled for 3 June, 5:15pm to 6pm (2:15pm to 3pm BST).

ATM Virtual takes place from Monday 1st to Wednesday 3rd June 2020.

#rebuildingtravel