Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center is ready to welcome events back

The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC) is ready to welcome events back to Hong Kong. With a series of preventive measures in place, the HKCEC welcomed the city’s first exhibition since the COVID-19 pandemic. The 98th Hong Kong Wedding Fair, a three-day local consumer exhibition rescheduled from February, was held successfully during 22-24 May, attracting soon-to-weds and couples for wedding products and services.

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (Management) Limited (HML), the private management company responsible for daily operation of the venue, has stepped up preventive measures to ensure a safe, hygienic and comfortable environment for exhibitors and visitors.

Ms Monica Lee-Müller, HML’s Managing Director, is excited about the industry’s recovery, “HML is all set to welcome events back to the HKCEC. Health, safety and well-being of staff members and visitors have always been our top priority. The HML team has been working closely with organizers to reschedule events impacted by the pandemic, and to implement necessary measures to address health and hygiene concerns. With the success of the Hong Kong Wedding Fair, we can demonstrate our commitment of providing professional services and customer care for event organizers and attendees.“

The HML team cooperated with the organizer to implement special preventive measures in event arrangements, such as floor plan design, queuing logistics, F&B provision etc. All arrangements complied with the requirements imposed by the local authority, and made reference to industry guidelines and best practices.

All visitors, exhibitors, contractors and HML staff members were required to wear face masks at all times and had their body temperature screened before entering the HKCEC. Social distancing practice was implemented at busy locations such as the Fair ticket counters, food and beverage outlets, washrooms, where queues were expected.

Sanitation and disinfection were carried out by HML staff regularly to ensure venue hygiene. Public facilities and furniture such as escalator handrails, door knobs, lift panels, tables and chairs in the exhibition stands, etc. were sanitized frequently. The exhibition hall was disinfected at the end of each show day.

