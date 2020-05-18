Trinidad and Tobago: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

As of May 15th there were no new COVID-19 cases recorded in Trinidad and Tobago for the past 19 days. This was reported even as the Ministry of Health continues to do all they can to mitigate the spread of the virus which has already claimed eight lives. The total number of positive cases therefore still stands at 116.

On May 11th the Government began removing restrictions starting with food establishments inclusive of street food vendors being allowed to operate take-away services only. In addition, hardware stores were allowed to open for longer hours. Health officials however continue to stress the need to engage in physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent washing of hands to avoid a possible resurgence in the number of cases.

As part of the phased easing of the stay at home order, it is expected that the manufacturing sector and public sector construction will reopen on May 24th representing the second phase of a six phase process of reopening the economy. During the start of phase three carded for June 7th all public servants should return to work when flexi-time and alternate day- work schedules are to be considered. There will be a review of progress at specific intervals to determine if an adjustment to the phases can be possible.

The Health Ministry said that 2,576 samples were submitted to CARPHA and the UWI, St Augustine location, while 107 people have recovered. Only one patient remains at hospital as of the morning of May 15th.

