IBTM Events launches IBTM Meets

IBTM Events has announced ‘IBTM Meets’ – a series of interviews with prominent figures from across the business events industry that will be hosted on its successful online hub, IBTM Connect.

IBTM Connect is the online resource hub for business events professionals to access and share knowledge and practical guidance. The IBTM Meets series will see a number of industry personalities sharing insights on a range of topics, including: Panos Tzivanidis, Director Corporate Events & Services at International Olympic Committee; Neil Brownlee, Head of Business Events at VisitScotland; Oscar Cerezales, Executive Vice President at MCI Asia Pacific; Christoph Tessmar, CEO at Barcelona Convention Bureau; Melissa Riley, Vice President, Convention Sales & Services at Destination DC, Sven Bossu, CEO at AIPC; Tracy Halliwell MBE, Director of Tourism, Conventions & Major Events at London & Partners and Isabel Bardinet, Chief Executive Officer at the European Society of Cardiology. Release dates for ‘IBTM Meets’ will be announced on the website in the coming days.

IBTM Connect has also confirmed its upcoming webinars: on 6 May 2020, Steff Berger, managing director of event management company, VOBE, will deliver a session on ‘crisis comms in a post covid-19 world’’; on 13 May there will be a Q&A with Navid Moazzez the ‘world’s leading virtual events expert’; and on 20 May, Christina Erazo, Social Media Consultant and Trainer, Salt Social Media will run a session on ways event professionals can maintain virtual relationships with their attendees using social media

Since its launch in March 2020, IBTM Connect has fast become the go to place for event professionals looking to access and share knowledge and practical guidance. There have been more than 7,000 unique global users to the site, allowing the industry to stay connected throughout these unprecedented times. Webinars have been attended by a global audience, with over 3,000 event professionals attending them to date.

Shane Hannam, Portfolio Director, IBTM Events, said: “We’ve been very pleased with the response to IBTM Connect. Over a thousand event professionals from around the globe have signed up to each of the webinars we have hosted so far, and many thousands more continue to access the hub’s content library.

“There’s no doubt that IBTM Connect has filled a gap for event professionals around the globe, allowing them to keep conversations going and share learnings to support each other in navigating the current landscape. The content announced today brings insights and opinions from key players from across our industry as together we prepare for recovery post-COVID-19.”

#rebuildingtravel