Are future travelers part of Generation-C?

The newly-established grassroots initiative known as rebuilding.travel just endorsed and became part of the Generation-C definition identifying future travelers.

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has branded future travelers as Generation-C amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister did so today at the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) UK Chapter’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) where he spoke in depth about the advent of a new type of post-pandemic traveler.

The term Generation-C will the basis of the #rebuildingtravel initiative known as rebuilding.travel . Rebuilding.travel was spearheaded in a partnership with the International Coalition of Tourism Partners (ICTP), the African Tourism Board (ATB), and added today the Global Tourism Resilience Crisis & Management Center (GTRCM) that is under the leadership of the Hon. Minister Edmund Bartlett.

Invited to the CTO’s AGM as the keynote speaker, Minister Bartlett first defined the term Generation-C.

When talking to eTurboNews, the Minister explained term Generation-C or GEN-C (the post-pandemic traveler) as inter-generational, a merging of the demographics the island traditionally targeted and importantly one which was essentially ageless.

Minister Bartlett said: “We as an island and as part of the global travel and tourism industry need to adapt swiftly to the requirements of this new type of traveler post pandemic. GEN-C will be unsettled by the crisis they have lived through this year, they will need reassurance and evidence that their experience overseas will enhance their lives, not put their loved ones at risk.”

The global tourism industry has been severely impacted by the pandemic with tourism-related activities coming to a halt as countries try to contain the spread of the disease.

“We are working hard to create new protocols for our industry to be implemented as soon as we can safely welcome visitors back. These measures will tackle sanitation and hygiene requirements, protocols for behavior at swimming pools, on our beaches, and in our restaurants.

“They will respond to the new sensitivities of the post-COVID-19 traveler and will be holistic covering all aspects of the vacation experience. They will be measures that without a doubt will become the new norm,” added Minister Bartlett.

During an interview with Travel Weekly, Minister Bartlett also spoke of the new online training program and certification courses that have been rolled out to thousands of out of work tourism workers in Jamaica in an effort to fortify the industry for a strong economic future.

“Our online training program which is being offered by the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation forms a part of the overall recovery strategies being implemented to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic so when we emerge out of this disruption we will be ready and better able to manage when the sector reopens,” said Minister Bartlett.

