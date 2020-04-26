Jamaica: Over 6500 tourism workers registered for free online training

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett has announced that registration for the recently launched free online training for tourism workers closes today, Sunday, 26th April, 2020 at 4pm.

So far, over 6500 tourism workers have registered since the programme launched on Wednesday April 22 with all courses being oversubscribed. The cut off is to accommodate the official start of the online programmes on Monday April 27.

Under the program, tourism workers are being offered 10 free online courses to hone their skills and improve their qualifications.

“The responses for this free online training for our tourism workers have been overwhelming and shows that our workers see the value in getting certified. I am pleased that our workers are taking the initiative to access these courses which will provide them with stackable credentials,” said Minister Bartlett.

The initiative, which is being driven by the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI), a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), is geared towards assisting tourism workers, who were laid off as a result of the closure of hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The courses that were offered are as follows: Laundry Attendant, Guest Room Attendant, ServSafe Training in Food Safety, Certified Hospitality Supervisor, Introduction to Spanish, Public Area Sanitation, Hospitality Team Leader, Certified Banquet Server, Certified Restaurant Server, and DJ Certification. These are certification programmes, which means that only candidates will actual work experience are eligible.

“We are aware of the high traffic the website experienced due to the high interest of our workers to register and will be looking at how we can expand the programme,” added Minister Bartlett.

The programme is being administered in collaboration with our major partners. HEART/National Service Training (HEART/NSTA) Trust, will be offering courses free to candidates and paying all the tutors. The National Restaurant Association (NRA), the owners of the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI), will be offering their signature ServSafe Certification, and the Universal Service Fund (USF) will be supporting individuals who need access to the Internet.

All courses will include certification examinations and successful candidates will receive certificates from certifying institutions, including the National Restaurant Association, the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute and HEART Trust/NSTA.

