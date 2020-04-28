WTM Portfolio reschedules global trade shows

Reed Travel Exhibitions has rescheduled the dates for the three spring global trade shows in its WTM Portfolio: WTM Latin America, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) and Africa Travel Week, which comprises of WTM Africa and International Luxury Travel Market Africa.

The original dates of the events have had to be changed in response to the escalation of COVID-19.

Firstly, ATM has been rescheduled from 19-22 April 2020 at Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE, to the new date of 16 – 19 May 2021 at the same venue.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market (ATM), said: “We at Arabian Travel Market want to express our concern for everyone impacted by the coronavirus.

“We are fully aware of the important role that ATM plays for industry professionals across the Middle East region and beyond. We are grateful for the full endorsement that we have received from our customers and partners, who assisted in helping us reach our decision and agreed the 2020 event should be rescheduled.

“In the meantime, while the physical show will be rescheduled to 2021, we will keep the industry connected by hosting an ATM Virtual Event from 1-3 June 2020 featuring a series of webinars, live conference sessions, speed networking events, one-on-one meetings and much more.”

WTM Latin America 2020, which was due to take place from 31 March-2 April, will now be held from 20-22 October 2020 at the same venue, Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo.

Luciane Leite, Director WTM Latin America, said: “We appreciate the hard work that goes into the planning and preparations that our partners and exhibitors prepare for the event and we have to unite in this challenging period. These are difficult times, but I am sure that together we will emerge stronger from this situation.”

Meanwhile, Africa Travel Week, which comprises of WTM Africa and International Luxury Travel Market Africa, had been scheduled to take place from 2-8 April this year, will now be postponed until 2021 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Carol Weaving, Managing Director of Reed Exhibitions Africa, said: “Due to the uncertainty in the region and around the world, with many of our clients facing company travel bans, we have decided to postpone the event to 2021. Our thoughts are with all those affected in these difficult times.”

Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director for Africa Travel Week, added: “We would like to thank the industry for their support in these unprecedented times.”

Claude Blanc, WTM Portfolio Director, said: “We are constantly reviewing the situation around COVID-19 and the impact on our events in line with local and national government and public health advice and World Health Organization guidelines. Our policies reflect those of the country governments in which our events take place.

“There has never been a more crucial time for the travel industry to work together and our newly scheduled shows promise to be the quality business events that exhibitors and visitors have come to expect – just a little later in the year.”

“We will meet at WTM events in the future. Until that time comes, WTM Portfolio has launched a new online portal called WTM Global Hub, to connect and support the travel industry professionals around the world. WTM Global Hub will keep you informed, inspired and connected.”

Visitor registration remains valid for the new event dates and anyone who has booked travel and/or hotel accommodation should contact their respective tour operator, airline and hotel they booked with.

#rebuildingtravel