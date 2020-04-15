IPW is Cancelled Announces U.S. Travel Association

The U.S. Travel Association announced IPW is cancelled which was to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from May 30-June 3, 2020. The event is a travel industry marketplace that generates travel to the U.S.

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement:

“Following a thorough decision-making process in which we explored every viable option to proceed this year, we are saddened to announce that IPW 2020 is cancelled.

“The circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic—including global travel restrictions, flight reductions, mandated social distancing, and stay-at-home orders both in the U.S. and abroad—have made this year’s event impossible to execute.

“We will be providing updates to IPW delegates next week on the process for credits and refunds for the investments many have made for this year’s IPW.

“When this health crisis is behind us, IPW will clearly be more vital than ever as a catalyst for activating inbound travel and re-growing commerce, exports and jobs. As always, our top priority is to provide value to our partners, exhibitors, buyers and attending media. The standard for next year will be nothing less than putting on the event that our stakeholders will remember as a key turning point in the process of rebuilding the international inbound travel economy.

“IPW is not just an event; it is a community. IPW will endure, as it has for more than 50 years, and it will be a force of strength and healing in a moment of profound need.

“Until we are able to meet face-to-face again, everyone please be safe.”

The General Manager of IPW, Malcolm Smith, said: “We are saddened that circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic including global travel restrictions, flight reductions, mandated social distancing, and stay-at-home orders both in the U.S. and abroad have made this year’s event impossible to execute.”

Please visit IPW.com for updates.