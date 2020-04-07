Free of Coronavirus are 15 Countries including 10 Island Nations

Which countries in the world don’t have the coronavirus yet – and what is the reason and WHY? 15 countries in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific Region don’t have COVID-19 infections.

Isolation and the absence of Tourism may be the key for countries not to have been a victim of the deadly coronavirus epidemic recorded in 209 countries and territories.

With 1,364,566 reported cases of Coronavirus and 74,697 dead people, there are still 15 countries on 3 continents of the world that didn’t report any cases of the deadly virus.

9 of the 15 countries are island nations in the Pacific Ocean. It may show isolation appears to be the best way to keep the virus out. Hopefully, destinations like Hawaii can learn from it and stop allowing flights to arrive from the U.S.mainland or Asia.

Some other countries including North Korea, Tajikistan or Turkmenistan are nations that are known to be isolated and not known for widespread tourism.

So far the following countries are free of COVID-19

AFRICA

Comoros

Lesotho

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

NORTHEAST ASIA

North Korea

MIDDLE EAST

Yemen



PACIFIC OCEAN

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Nauru

Palau

Samoa

Soloman Islands

Tonga

Tuvalu

While the world battles coronavirus and more and more countries lock down, Turkmenistan is holding a mass cycling rally to mark World Health Day on Tuesday.

The Central Asian country claims it still has zero coronavirus cases. But can we trust the figures provided by a government renowned for censorship?