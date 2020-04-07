Free of Coronavirus are 15 Countries including 10 Island Nations
Island nations have the best chance to keep the virus out
Which countries in the world don’t have the coronavirus yet – and what is the reason and WHY? 15 countries in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific Region don’t have COVID-19 infections.
Isolation and the absence of Tourism may be the key for countries not to have been a victim of the deadly coronavirus epidemic recorded in 209 countries and territories.
With 1,364,566 reported cases of Coronavirus and 74,697 dead people, there are still 15 countries on 3 continents of the world that didn’t report any cases of the deadly virus.
9 of the 15 countries are island nations in the Pacific Ocean. It may show isolation appears to be the best way to keep the virus out. Hopefully, destinations like Hawaii can learn from it and stop allowing flights to arrive from the U.S.mainland or Asia.
Some other countries including North Korea, Tajikistan or Turkmenistan are nations that are known to be isolated and not known for widespread tourism.
So far the following countries are free of COVID-19
- AFRICA
Comoros
Lesotho
ASIA
- CENTRAL ASIA
Tajikistan
Turkmenistan
- NORTHEAST ASIA
North Korea
- MIDDLE EAST
Yemen
- PACIFIC OCEAN
Kiribati
Marshall Islands
Micronesia
Nauru
Palau
Samoa
Soloman Islands
Tonga
Tuvalu
While the world battles coronavirus and more and more countries lock down, Turkmenistan is holding a mass cycling rally to mark World Health Day on Tuesday.
The Central Asian country claims it still has zero coronavirus cases. But can we trust the figures provided by a government renowned for censorship?