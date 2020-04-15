Mileage Plus, Mileage Plan, Aadvantage, SkyMiles, myFrontier, TrueBlue, Rapid Rewards requirements for 2021

Flying on United Airlines, Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlu, Southwest. COVID-19 is making it impossible to earn miles for many otherwise frequent travelers.

Will you maintain or lose your elite or premier status for Mileage Plus, Mileage Plan, Aadvantage, SkyMiles, myFrontier, TrueBlue, Rapid Rewards?

Some airlines extended an elite or premium status for an additional year, some even longer, but others remain firm and did not change their requirements for customers to extend status unless they catch up this year.

Enjoying an elite status with an airline has perks that include free bags, upgrades, lounge access, and free travel. To maintain your status level you need to keep flying and earn miles based on distance and the Dollar amount spent with your airline.

US President Donald Trump said today: “Airlines will be in good shape“, but what about premium passengers if they cannot reach airline requirements to maintain their elite status in 2021 due to Coronavirus?

What did Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Jet Blue Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines do, if anything to work with their frequent flyers? Some airlines announced an extension of their frequent flyer 2020 status, others are doing nothing.

Alaska Airlines

All Alaska Mileage Plan statuses will be extended through the end of 2021. Companion certificates that would have expired in 2020 are also extended. You’ll have through the end of 2020 to redeem those certificates for a travel date through November 26, 2021.

American Airlines

American Airlines is also extending elite status, through January 2022. American is also making a few other changes due to COVID-19’s impact on travel. These changes include lower thresholds to qualify, extensions of systemwide upgrades, and adding the ability to put spend on American Airlines co-branded credit cards to qualify towards AA Million Miler status

Delta Air Lines

Delta was the first US airline to announce elite status extensions, on April 5. SkyMiles members will have the same status in 2021 as they do in 2020. Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) earned in 2020 will all rollover into 2021 in order to help qualify for Delta Medallion elite status in 2022.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier has not announced any changes to the way that elite status is earned for 2020.

JetBlue Airlines

JetBlue has not made any changes to how Mosaic elite status is earned.

Southwest Airlines

To date, Southwest Airlines has not made any changes to how A-List status or the Companion Pass is earned.

United Airlines

United has also announced that it’s extending all 2020 elite status through January 31, 2022. If you’re looking to qualify for the first time, or to boost your status level, United is also lowering some of the Premier Qualifying Flights and Premier Qualifying Points thresholds. It’s also doubling the maximum PQPs you can earn with spending on the United℠ Explorer Card and other Explorer cards and quadrupling the maximum PQPs you can earn with spending on the United Club cards