Noble House Hotels & Resorts Launches “From Our House To Yours” Digital Campaign For Its Distinct Hotel Portfolio

Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group with an upscale portfolio of 18 distinct and visually captivating properties along with the historic Napa Valley Wine Train, today announced a new digital campaign – From Our House To Yours – designed to reach and engage with guests who are sheltering-in-place. The campaign will provide at-home experiences that highlight the quintessential things that make Noble House Hotels & Resorts unique and memorable to its loyal guests and followers who are temporarily homebound during this unprecedented time. Noble House will share guests’ favorite recipes that pay homage to each property and region, live music performances, and travel-inspired activities across its social media channels at @noblehousehotelsandresorts and on each individual property’s channel.

“Our passion for hospitality remains, so we want to share everything we can from our dedicated team of culinary experts and master mixologists to make life a little more enjoyable. Our guests are our number one priority, and it’s even more important for us to stay connected to them now by providing fun and easy-to-make dishes and cocktails via social media,” said Noble House Hotels & Resorts’ Vice President of Food & Beverage, Thomas Haas. “Viewers don’t need to be experts in the kitchen or cocktail connoisseurs to enjoy these recipes, but a sense of fun and adventure is a must!”

With friends and families turning to social media now more than ever to stay connected while being physically apart, the company’s culinary team will provide Noble House guests’ most requested mouthwatering recipes from The Edgewater at the mouth of the Puget Sound and Kona Kai Resort & Spa located in sunny San Diego.

In addition to recipe sharing, Noble House Hotels & Resorts invites guests to mentally transport themselves to Key West, Florida via Ocean Key Resort & Spa’s Sunset Pier Key West Facebook page for weekly live virtual concerts. Tips from partner brands for at-home self-care and exercise, along with artistic and interactive games will also be delivered direct to Noble House fans’ inboxes and social feeds over the course of the next weeks.

Some examples of the recipes lined up are as follows:

The Edgewater Hotel in Seattle, WA

New England Clam Chowder – Serves 8

2 dozen cherrystone clams, scrubbed

3 qtr. water

2 each large leek, washed and diced

1 head fennel, diced

6 stalk celery, diced

3 large Yukon potato, peeled & diced

.25-pound good quality bacon, diced

5-6 sprigs thyme, leaves only, chopped

2 cups heavy cream

Butter and flour as needed

Directions

Combine clams and water in a large pot and simmer or steam until clams open; remove clams (discard any that do not open) and strain clam broth. When cool, remove clams from shell and rough chop. Return the pot to stove and add 2 tbsp. butter; add bacon and cook until crisp. Remove bacon and bacon fat. Add 3 tbsp. fat back to the pot (reserve remaining fat for roux) and sauté leek, fennel and celery over medium heat. Season well with salt. Add potato, clam broth, and bay leaf and bring to a simmer.

While chowder comes to a simmer, combine equal parts bacon fat/butter and flour and cook over low-medium heat to make a roux. The roux should cook slowly for at least ten minutes and develop a nutty aroma and golden color. Stir regularly to avoid scorching. Remove from heat.

When potatoes in chowder are just beginning to be tender, add clams, cooked bacon, chopped thyme, and heavy cream. Season again with salt and fresh black pepper. Bring to a simmer and begin to thicken with roux, adding small amounts and whisking gently until incorporated. Add roux until desired thickness is achieved, then simmer gently for five minutes. Garnish with chopped parsley or chives and serve with fresh bread, oyster crackers, pepper grinder, and hot sauces.

Kona Kai Resort & Spa in San Diego, CA

Shepherd’s Pie

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 1 hour

Mashed potatoes

2 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes

½ cup heavy whipping cream

4 oz. unsalted butter

1 tbs. sea salt

¼ tsp. fresh ground white pepper

2 egg yolks

Lamb filling

2 lbs. ground lamb sirloin

2 cups small diced yellow onion

1 ½ cups small diced carrots

1 cup frozen English pea’s

1 tbs. minced garlic

2 cups veal stock or beef broth

1 tbs. tomato paste

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

3 tbs. all-purpose flour

2 tsp. sea salt

½ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

½ tsp. ground cumin

2 tsp. fresh chopped thyme

1 tsp. fresh chopped spearmint

3 tbs. grapeseed oil

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F (standard oven) or 350° F if you have a convection oven.

Wash, peel and cut the potatoes into 1-inch cubes. Place the potatoes in a medium saucepot and cover with cold slated water. Cook the potatoes over high heat, covering and bring to a boil. Once the potatoes are at a boil, uncover and decrease the heat to a simmer. Cook the potatoes until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile place the cream and butter in a small saucepan on low heat until just melted and reserve. When the potatoes are tender, drain and return to the saucepot and mash. Add the heated cream and butter, sea salt, white pepper and mix until smooth. Stir in the egg yolks until well combined.

While the potatoes are cooking prepare the lamb filling, heat a 12” sauté pan over medium high heat and add the grapeseed oil. Once the oil is shimmering add the onions and carrots and sauté until a slight golden color is achieved, 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic, stirring to combine then add the ground lamb, sea salt, ground pepper and ground cumin and cook until browned evenly. Add the tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce mixing thoroughly then sprinkled the mixture with the all-purpose flour and toss to coat. Add the veal stock (or beef broth) and thyme, mix well then cover and simmer over low heat until the mixture has thickened, about ten minutes.

Uncover the lamb filling mixture, take off heat and stir in the spearmint. Separate the mixture into ten individual baking dishes like mini cast irons or a 12×8 glass baking dish and top with the mash potatoes, spreading them to create a seal at the edges with a rubber spatula so the lamb mixture does not bubble over. Place baking dish(es) on a paper lined sheet tray and place in the pre-heated oven baking until the potatoes are golden brown, about 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and rest about ten minutes before serving.

Noble House Spicy Tuna Tacos from Corporate Executive Chef Adam Votaw

Makes 10-12 small tacos

Taco Splash:

8oz Light Soy Sauce

4oz Rice Wine Vinegar

2oz Ginger Oil

1oz Fish Sauce

3oz Lime Juice

1tsp Sesame Oil

1tbsp Sriracha

Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside.

The Fish:

1lb of fresh raw fish, cut into a small dice *This taco can made with quality tuna, salmon, or snapper – whatever you can find at your local market.* Add the fish to the splash bowl and stir until fully dressed with the marinade. Set aside.

Guacamole:

4 Avocados

1oz Olive Oil

2 Lemons

1/2tsp Minced Garlic

2tbsp Chopped Cilantro

1tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Cracked Black Pepper

Peel the avocados and remove their pits. Juice both lemons into a medium-large bowl and add the avocados. Smash with a spoon, fork, or whatever you have on hand until smooth. Mix in all remaining ingredients to your desired texture and set aside.

Taco Shells:

10-12 wonton or gyoza wrappers

2-3 cups vegetable oil

Lightly fry the wonton or gyoza wrappers one at a time in about 1” of oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Remove each wrapper as it turns golden brown and place in a taco shell holder to harden. Alternately, you can also use packaged hard taco shells!

Fill the base of each cooled taco shell with guacamole. Spoon diced fish in to fill the shell. Then garnish to your taste with additional toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, pinch of cayenne, and/or spicy aioli (just mix equal parts Sriracha and mayonnaise).

Given the recent popularity of virtual happy hours, bringing together loved ones and colleagues, here are some must-have cocktail recipes from Noble House Hotels & Resorts’ beachside properties to mentally transport you to the white sand beaches along the West Coast. All drinks are mixed to taste.

Pat’s Old Fashioned (The Portofino Hotel & Marina, Redondo Beach, CA)

Angel’s Envy Bourbon

Demerara

Angostura bitters

Orange bitters

BALEEN Bloody Mary (The Portofino Hotel & Marina, Redondo Beach, CA)

Bacon & avocado-infused Sobieski vodka

Tomato juice

BBQ sauce

Candied bacon

Alder-smoked sea salt

Spice Mai Tai (L’Auberge Del Mar, Del Mar, CA)

Spiced rum

Coconut water

Pineapple juice

Orange juice

Luxardo grenadine

Sunset in Bombay (L’Auberge Del Mar, Del Mar, CA)

Bombay Sapphire

Passionfruit

Cointreau

Lime juice

The Noble Sunset (San Diego Mission Bay Resort, San Diego, CA)

Ketel Oranje with Aperol

Agave syrup

Grapefruit

Champagne

Jalisco Heat (San Diego Mission Bay Resort, San Diego, CA)

Avion Reposado Tequila with jalapeño

Cucumber

Lime juice

For more information, visit www.NobleHouseHotels.com or call Noble House Hotels & Resorts at 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

