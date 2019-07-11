Noble House Hotels & Resorts appoints Troy Batten as Executive Chef for Jackson Hole Hotels & Spur Catering

Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group with an upscale portfolio of 20 distinct and visually captivating properties, is pleased to announce it has promoted Troy Batten to executive chef for Hotel Terra Jackson Hole and Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa ’s Spur Catering, as well as the executive chef for Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa’s Spur Restaurant & Bar. As executive chef, Batten will enhance the highly-regarded dining program at Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa, as well as the two hotels’ catering program, both of which are defined by Chef Batten’s modern mountain cuisine, which combines Alpine European techniques with American West ingredients.

Batten ascended to his dream job after working at Spur as lead cook with previous executive chef, Kevin Humphreys, who he had worked together with since 2005 at Snake River Lodge & Spa in Jackson Hole. Both dove headfirst into modern mountain cuisine and were excited to bring this new concept to Spur Restaurant & Bar, which is the ideal setting for guests to mingle with fellow travelers and the many locals who flock to its slopeside charm and lively atmosphere. After a year as lead line cook, he was promoted to the evening sous chef and again to chef de cuisine in 2017.

“My motto is ‘eternally optimistic and forever grateful.’ With the opportunity to take on the mantle of executive chef of not only Spur, but also of Spur Catering, I was able to secure the only executive chef position in the valley I wanted,” said Batten. “I am thrilled I can continue serving our amazing guests elevated mountain cuisine.”

A native of Pocatello, Idaho, Batten attended Boise State University for one semester, but dropped out to help open a mom and pop restaurant in the North end of Boise, Idaho, where he began his culinary career. After working at the extremely successful restaurant as manager and head cook, he left to pursue his dreams of living near big mountain snowboarding, and, thus, he relocated to Jackson Hole, Wyoming in 2001. He obtained a position at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park. Over the next five years, he bounced around the West working in a variety of restaurants and resorts, including Lake Tahoe for four winters at Northstar and Resort at Squaw Creek, as well as Beaver Creek in Colorado, where he was able to learn from a variety of American and European chefs. He continued to spend summers at Jackson Lake Lodge, though, and he became the sous chef during his third season at the lodge.

Under Batten’s leadership, Spur will continue to go to great lengths to minimize restaurant waste, artfully combining fine dining with the Western tradition of respect for the land. Spur’s award-winning fare and service plus handcrafted cocktails, local beers on tap, and mountainside setting combine to offer the perfect balance of a first class dining experience with a casual Teton Village vibe. Open daily and featuring outdoor patio dining, Spur sets the standard for authentic Jackson Hole cuisine and service.