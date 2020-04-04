Online company donates 1 million surgical masks to India hospitals

An online company that is based in India is supporting the spirit and courage of Mumbai hospitals and healthcare workers who are selflessly braving the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and keeping the nation of India going. Recognizing the efforts of these real heroes, SHEIN India, in association with Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital, has pledged to donate 1,000,000 3-ply surgical masks for the safety and health of the medical staff on the frontline of the pandemic.

The surgical masks were handed over to the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital today, April 4, 2020, and will be further distributed to healthcare officials and workers as per their medical requirements.

India went into complete lockdown as of Wednesday and will be in effect for a period of at least 21 days, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India had been in a partial lockdown for a few days now, with a “janta curfew” imposed throughout the country to restrict the freedom of movement in the hopes of stemming the tide of coronavirus epidemic, but the Prime Minister announced the decision to extend both the scale and length of the lockdown in a televised address on Tuesday.

Keeping in mind the current situation, the company is taking several proactive measures for the safety and health of their customers and employees such as complying with hospital health standards in disinfecting packages and warehouses several times each day as well as daily health check-ups for its employees by medical professionals once they recommence their operations post the lockdown.

