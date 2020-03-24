India: More than a billion Indians in lockdown

India had been in a partial lockdown for a few days now, with ‘janta curfew’ imposed throughout the country to restrict the freedom of movement in the hopes of stemming the tide of coronavirus epidemic, but the Prime Minister announced the decision to extend both the scale and length of the lockdown in a televised address on Tuesday.

Modi described the Covid-19 pandemic as a “major disaster” while praising Indians for their adherence to the pre-existing self-curfew.

“If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days, we will be pushed back 21 years,” Modi said.

Modi’s government also shut down all air and train travel, in addition to closing the majority of businesses and all schools and academic institutions.

At present, India has recorded over 519 cases of coronavirus infection with some 10 deaths so far.