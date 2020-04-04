President of EU Commission extends olive branch to Italy

The President of the European Commission (EU) Ursula von der Leyen called for a common response against the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, saying, “Too many have thought only of their own interests, but now Europe has changed and is mobilizing alongside Italy.”

In the early days of the crisis, however, faced with the need for a common response, she said, “Too many members of the EU have thought only of their own home problems.”

Von der Leyen wrote in a letter in which she takes stock of the latest speeches, “That past was a harmful behavior that could have been avoided, but now Europe has changed its pace.”

In the letter published by La Repubblica, (Italian daily) von der Leyen underlined that Italy had been affected by the coronavirus “more than any other European country. We are witnesses of the unimaginable.

“Thousands of people stolen from the love of their loved ones. Doctors in tears in the hospital wards, face buried in hands,” but she does not mention the nearly 70 doctors and nurses who died at work to save lives. She continued, “An entire country – and almost an entire continent – closed for quarantine.”

“Italy [is an] inspiration for all,” said von der Leyen, “Italy has also become the greatest source of inspiration for all of us.” Thousands of Italians – medical staff and volunteers – responded to the government’s call and rushed to help the worst-hit regions.

The fashion industries now pack protective masks, the liquor makers produce hand sanitizers. Music from the balconies filled the deserted streets, warming the hearts of millions of people.

“The EU has changed pace,” she went on to say. In the meantime, however, “Europe has changed its pace. We have done everything possible to bring European countries to reason as a team and ensure a coordinated response to a common problem. And we have seen more solidarity here in Europe than anywhere else in the world.”

In the past month, the EU Commission “has left no stone unturned to help Italy” and “will continue to do even more.”

EU recognition on the verge of breaking relations with Italy

Italy Prime Minister Conte and other Italian politicians have poured rivers of words to ask the EU for help that only now, at the verge of an open threat of rupture invoked by the leaders of Italian politics, has the EU received and ran for cover prostrating itself to the “mea culpa” (through my fault).

However, Italy’s expectations are not satisfied by the generous concession confirmed as the approval of the “Eurobonds” is still lacking. An economic source is necessary for the Italian security of the future post apocalypse.