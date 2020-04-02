COVID-19 grim milestone: 1 million infected, 51,000 dead worldwide
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic. Two weeks later, the US became the most-affected nation, surpassing China. In Europe, Italy, Spain, Germany and France were hit the hardest, with each having more than 40,000 cases.
By April 1, close to half the world’s population – most of North America, Europe and India – had been ordered to stay at home, in hopes of slowing or stopping the spread of the contagion.
In many places, the rapidly-spreading virus has overwhelmed local healthcare systems. Doctors have struggled with shortages of hospital space and medical equipment, including testing kits and protective gear.
China claimed it had turned the tide on the spread of Covid-19 by late March, as the number of new domestic cases allegedly decreased significantly, prompting officials to gradually ease travel restrictions in Hubei.