COVID-19 grim milestone: 1 million infected, 51,000 dead worldwide

The COVID-19 epidemic has reached new grim milestone, with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases hitting the 1 million mark on Thursday. Over 51,000 people have died worldwide from the virus.

According to tally by US Johns Hopkins University, over one million people worldwide have tested positive for the disease as of today. The count is based on the figures from multiple sources.

The novel COVID-19 outbreak was first recorded in December 2019, in the city of Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. The number of infected people in Wuhan skyrocketed, prompting a lockdown by the government. The virus then quickly spread abroad, hitting nearly every country.