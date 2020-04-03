Grenada Under Full Lockdown: Steps up COVID-19 Response

As of Sunday March 29, 2020, the island nation of Grenada had 9 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus. All cases were imported or import-related cases. Beginning March 25, as part of the proactive approach to stem the community spread of COVID-19, Grenada announced a limited state of emergency for 21 days. Under that announcement, people were allowed to leave their homes between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. to conduct designated activities. Then starting on March 30, 2020, the island nation went under a 24 hour curfew to mitigate the community spread of COVID-19 putting Grenada under full lockdown.

The Government of Grenada has taken these proactive measures to safeguard the citizens and visitors on island. The curfew is in effect until April 6, 2020 in the first instance when it will be reviewed.

Grenada closed its borders with effect from March 22, 2020 and only passenger flights to repatriate visitors to their home countries have been granted permission to land at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA). The nation is grateful to all its international partners who have assisted with this unprecedented exercise.

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) offices are currently closed during the limited state of emergency period from 6 pm on March 25 until April 15, 2020. The team at the GTA is working remotely and can be contacted on their work mobiles or company email.

Grenada remains confident and optimistic that these measures will be effective in protecting the islands.It asks everyone to make a collective effort to stay at home and stay safe. The Government of Grenada will review the situation on April 15, 2020 and provide an update on the timelines to receive visitors again.

For further information please visit the Government of Grenada’s webpage at www.mgovernance.net/moh/ or the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page at Facebook/HealthGrenada.