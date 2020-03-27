Grenada Enhanced Restrictions: Announced Limited State of Emergency

The Government of Grenada enhanced restrictions as part of its ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on the tri-island nation.

As part of the proactive approach to stem the community spread of COVID-19, the Grenada announced a limited state of emergency for 21 days, effective Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 6 p.m. Citizens will be allowed to leave their homes between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. to conduct designated activities.

Grenada confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Sunday, March 22, and these measures were announced to protect the lives of Grenadians and visitors to its shores. The Ministry of Health continues to urge the public to practice proper hand, cough and sneeze hygiene, and maintain social distance of at least 6 feet.

Over the past few days, the government announced border closures due to Grenada enhanced restrictions as follows:

– Effective 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 22, and until further notice, Grenada’s Airports will be closed to ALL commercial passenger traffic. Aircrafts carrying cargo and pre-approved medical personnel will be allowed to land, as necessary.

– Effective 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 23, no crew member of commercial vessels will be allowed or granted “Shore Leave. Crew members are only allowed ashore for operational reasons after receiving permission from the Port Authority.

– Effective 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 20, all crew and passengers aboard Pleasure Craft and live-aboard will not be allowed to disembark on the shores of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. All passengers and crew are encouraged to make contact via VHF and follow prescribed procedures for receiving their supplies and fuel, as needed.

Given the fluidity of the global COVID-19 pandemic, all air travel and cruise ship advisories are subject to change, as more information becomes available. For further information about Grenada enhanced restrictions, visit the Government of Grenada’s webpage at www.mgovernance.net/moh/