Hawaii is now deadly: Governor wants tourists to leave

Hawaii is now another State with a deadly outcome for COVID-19. Bruce Anderson, director of the Hawaii Department of Health confirmed the first Coronavirus death in Hawaii. Today both the mayor of Honolulu Kirk Caldwell and Hawaii Governor Ige warned visitors again to leave the State and ordered everyone to stay home when an all State lockdown was announced.

An O‘ahu adult is Hawai‘i’s first death from COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

The Department of Health reports the person passed away on March 20th and suffered from multiple underlying health conditions. The available history for this person suggests they had a potential indirect travel-related exposure.

The person had been tested at a clinical commercial laboratory, and the results were indeterminate. Follow-up testing today, by the State Laboratories Division, confirmed COVID-19.

All of Hawai‘i expresses condolences to the family of the person who died and shares in grieving their loss. Everyone is encouraged to take care of themselves and their loved ones during these difficult times.

In the meantime, Oahu is on lockdown. All shopping centers including Ala Moana Mall and the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center in Waikiki are closed. Hawaii is in a state of emergency, and tourists are better off to leave immediately, before airlines may wind down flights after the official State-Wide shelter in place starting Wednesday.