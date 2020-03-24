All of Hawaii Now on Lockdown

Hawaii State Governor David Ige announced at press conference today that the entire Aloha state is now on lockdown effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. This applies to tourists who should stay in their resorts and to residents.

Governor Ige made the dramatic announcement explaining the statewide lockdown is in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The counties have each adopted their own restrictions on the movements of residents and visitors during the COVID-19 crisis, ranging from a nighttime curfew on Kauai to Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s announcement Sunday that he is imposing a limited lockdown for Honolulu.

Hawaii island thus far has not imposed mandatory restrictions of the movements of residents and visitors apart from closing shoreline access, but Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim posted a notice on the county’s civil defense web site at 8 a.m today announcing that state action is expected soon.

“The Governor has been working with all counties on a State proclamation to bring cohesion on the polices for this State. This is expected to be completed and in effect by Wednesday, March 25th,” according to the civil defense notice.

The Mayor of Hawaii County (the Big Island of Hawaii) said he felt strongly that the state needs one unified policy to avoid confusion. Kim said he has no problem with the new restrictions, but held off on imposing them on Hawaii island because the county had not yet reached what he considers the appropriate threshold.

To date there has been no sign of community spread of the virus on the Big Island. The county has had only 5 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 2 people who are quarantined at home and one who has fully recovered and has returned home to the mainland, he said.

Kim said he is worried about the damage that will be done to the Hawaii county economy and told his staff this morning that “Guys, we’re going to see an economic impact I don’t think any of us have ever seen.”

In addition to this stay at home order, the Governor also extended the state tax deadline from April 20 to July 20 for 2019 state individual and corporate income taxes.

The Department of Education superintendent Christina Kishimoto said she will announce a plan later this week for high school senior who are graduating this year.