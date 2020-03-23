India becomes ‘no-fly zone’ after grounding all domestic flights
After banning all incoming international flights last Thursday, Indian government announced that all domestic flights will be also grounded starting on Tuesday night.
The move is the latest measure in stepped up efforts to battle the Covid-19 outbreak, according to India’s Ministry of Home Affairs.
The announced ban will apply to “domestic scheduled commercial airlines,” a post on the ministry’s Twitter account said.
“Airlines have to plan operations to land at their destination before 2359,” on March 24, the post added.
New Delhi also announced new restrictions on public gatherings, as new cases of the Covid-19 virus are accelerating in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to observe a “self-curfew” on March 22 as a trial-run for self-isolation measures to halt the spread of the virus.
India has recorded 425 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and eight deaths.