India PM asks the people to help combat COVID-19 coronavirus

In his much-anticipated address to the nation of India today, Prime Minister N. Modi has made some suggestions for the people to meet the challenge of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The stress of his message was centered on voluntary efforts in order to face the unprecedented situation being faced by the world right now, not only in a few countries.

Modi declared that on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 7 am to 9 pm, India will observe what he called a Janta Curfew – the people’s own way of staying home. In the next few days, each person should create awareness on this curfew.

In a salute to the people serving the community, all should spend five minutes on Sunday at 5 pm to thank those who are doing various necessary duties. His message for those above 60 years of age is to stay at home.

Others should work from home, he said.

An economic response task force, with the country’s Finance Minister as the head, will be set up to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

The Prime Minister also announced that routine treatment in hospitals should be avoided so that they are not crowded. People should desist from hoarding as essential items will continue to be available. This statement from Modi is important as fears were expressed by some that panic buying by some will impact the common man.

The Prime Minister’s address is seen by many as a democratic way of dealing with the crisis situation by involving the people.

It was stated that the Centre and State regulations should be followed. Additionally, social distancing was very important as well as people being vigilant which will prove to be vital.

Currently, there have been 241,937 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus around the globe. 9,848 have died. 165 of the 195 countries in the world are affected. In India, 173 cases have been confirmed, and 4 have died from the virus.