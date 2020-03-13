Freeze and wait! Tourism is the Epicenter of the global Coronavirus Emergency

Overtouruism is officially canceled. The global travel and tourism industry is in a freeze and wait mode.

US President Donald Trump announced today he is declaring a national emergency because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic opening up nearly $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

At the same time, the World Health Organization moved the epicenter of the global disaster to Europe. The United States banned most European visitors from entering the country and required American Citizens returning home to be home quarantined.

Italy seems to be unable to contain the virus and the national health system appears to be unable to catch up and are forced to make life and death decisions, some simply based on age.

Germany promised the industry the government will make unlimited government-guaranteed loans available, so no German company would go bankrupt over the crisis.

This happens while Lufthansa Group is slashing 50% of all flights and rumors remain the carrier may stop their complete operation.

Israel, the Czech Republic, India, Italy, South Korea, China Nepal among other countries are closing their borders.

The African Tourism Board suggested to their governments to follow the example of Nepal and close their countries to foreign tourists. They called it the Nepal approach, The Government of South Africa responds shows authorities may not fully understand the approach in rejecting the idea presented by the African Tourism Board that there was a shortage of diagnostic kids. They did not understand this was exactly the point to temporarily stop tourism to catch up without officially stop foreign inbound travel.

The World Travel and Tourism Council said the coronavirus crisis may put up to 50 Million jobs in danger worldwide.

Events anywhere in the world are canceled.

Experts in the United States predict the peak of the outbreak to continue for about 2 months before it gets better. President Trump’s announcement today however did create an unexpected major upswing in the stock market, what is good news for the American business world.