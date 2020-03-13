Czech Republic bans foreign visitors from entering the country

The government of Czech Republic has imposed a ban on foreign visitors entering the country and Czech citizens traveling abroad starting Monday, as it attempts to contain the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

“We issue a ban on entry for all foreigners as of midnight from Sunday to Monday, except those with residency or short-term permits of over 90 days,” Babis told a televised news conference. The statement came after an extraordinary government session.

On Thursday, the government in Prague declared a 30-day state of emergency. It banned public events of more than 30 people and ordered the closure of sports centers, spa services and galleries. The government also mandated restaurants and pubs to close down by 8:00pm from Friday onward.